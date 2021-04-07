UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Porto vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Porto will take on Chelsea at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in what will be their first leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League. The hosts come into this match after their 2-1 win over Daniel Ramos’ Santa Clara in the Primeira Liga. Chelsea, on the other hand, suffered a 5-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion in the English Premier League and will need to bounce back quickly to be at their best for this clash.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Porto vs Chelsea game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Porto will come into this match without the services of Mehdi Taremi midfielder Sergio Oliveira as they are both suspended. Also, they will be without young Senegalese goalkeeper Mouhamed Mbaye. And they are sweating over the fitness over defender Ivan Marcano.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be without the services of French midfielder N’Golo Kante as he is still recuperating from an injury. Apart from him, there are also doubts over the availability of winger Christian Pulisic and striker Tammy Abraham.

Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu Sanusi, Jesus Corona, Marko Grujic, Mateus Uribe, Otavio, Moussa Marega, Toni MartinezEdouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Porto vs Chelsea match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 08 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Porto vs Chelsea match will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Porto vs Chelsea match will be streamed on Sony LIV.

