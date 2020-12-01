UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Porto vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

FC Porto, the reigning Portuguese champions, will host Manchester City in a Champions League group stage match. Well, it needs to be mentioned here that the only defeat Porto encountered in Europe came when they went down to Manchester in their opening fixture. They are currently second on the points table and are three points behind City.

City have been brilliant in the competition as they have not conceded any goal so far since the match against Porto. Now, since, qualification to the last 16 already assured, City could well bag few more points come this match.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Porto vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Marko Grujic will not feature in this match. Also, Pepe will be missing out owing to a heel injury. Manchester City will be thrilled to welcome Nathan Ake back into the ranks. Also, owing to rotation policy, both Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte were left out of the squad in their last Premier League match. It remains to be seen if they start this match.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Porto: Marchesin; Manafa, Mbemba, Sarr, Sanusi; Uribe, Oliveira; Corona, Otavio, Diaz; Marega

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, Jesus, Sterling

When is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Porto vs Manchester City?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Porto vs Manchester City will take place on December 2, 2020.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Porto vs Manchester City?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Porto and Manchester City will start on 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Porto vs Manchester City being played?

The match will be played at Estadio do Dragao.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Porto vs Manchester City?

Sony has the rights to broadcast UEFA Champions League in India. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Porto and Manchester City will be LIVE on Sony TEN channels.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match between Porto vs Manchester City?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Porto vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.