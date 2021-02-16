UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 returns on Wednesday as RB Leipzig take on Liverpool in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie, on February 17 at the Puskas Stadium, in Budapest.

Six-time European champions Liverpool have won just five of their 15 games across all competitions. They have also lost six times including three latest Premier League matches. The Reds will have to regain their lost confidence after their latest setback against Leicester City in the Premier League which has effectively knocked them out of the title race.

Meanwhile, Leipzig are second on the league table and have won four out of their last five games in all competitions and are in a good run of form. The Bundesliga side will be brimming with confidence after drubbing Manchester United and knocking them out of the Champions League in their previous outing.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Liverpool is scheduled to kick-off at 01:30 am, IST.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Julian Nagelsmann will not be able to use the services of Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg, Konrad Laimer and Benjamin Henrichs, as they are all out due to various injuries.

While an injury-ridden Jurgen Klopp’s side will not be able to field Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota against Leipzig.

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Liverpool kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between RB Leipzig vs Liverpool will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Wednesday, February 17 at Camp Nou.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Liverpool match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Liverpool will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Liverpool fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Liverpool match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.