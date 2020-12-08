UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

RB Leipzig will be taking on Manchester United on Wednesday in a group match of the UEFA Champions League 2021 at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig. The RB Leipzig vs Manchester United match will commence at 1.30 am IST.

RB Leipzig need to win the clash to go to the next round, while Manchester United stand a chance to reach the next level, if they win or the match ends in a draw against Leipzig.

Manchester United, who stand at the top spot on the group points table, and RB Leipzig, who are placed at the third spot in the standings, have nine points each.

In order to progress, Manchester United are required to win the upcoming game against RB Leipzig. They can even remain at the top of the standings if they beat RB Leipzig and PSG don’t outperform Başakşehir.

On the other hand, RB Leipzig will progress if they don't lose to Manchester United and Başakşehir get the better of PSG.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

Benjamin Henrichs, Hwang Hee-chan, Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer and Fabrice Hartmann will not be a part of the RB Leipzig's team because of the injury.

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones will not be seen in action. The participation of Edinson Cavani and David de Gea is doubtful. Brazilian midfielder Fred will not be playing in the upcoming fixture as he is suspended.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig possible starting line-up against Manchester United: Peter Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl, Emil Forsberg, Amadou Haidara, Yussuf Poulsen, Dani Olmo

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting line-up against RB Leipzig: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood

At what time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Manchester United match?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Manchester United will kick off at 1.30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 9 at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Manchester United match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Manchester United will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Manchester United match in India?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Manchester United match is scheduled for Wednesday, December 9 can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.