UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

RB Salzburg will play hosts to Atletico Madrid at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday in what will be the last UEFA Champions League group stage game. Salzburg come into this game after their following a 1-0 loss to Flyeralarm Admira on Saturday in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are a side in form and they are coming into this match after having beaten Real Valladolid 2-0 on Saturday in La Liga.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Salzburg will have to deal with the absence of French midfielder Antoine Bernede. Apart from this, Noah Okafor is also a doubtful starter for this match.

Atletico have their own sets of injury concerns and they will be without the Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, centre-back Jose Gimenez, striker Diego Costa as well as left-back Manu Sanchez.

RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg Possible Starting XI vs Atletico Madrid: Cican Stankovic, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Andre Ramalho, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer, Mohamed Camara, Zlatko Junuzovic, Mergim Berisha, Enock Mwepu, Patson Daka, Dominik Szoboszlai

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atletico Madrid Possible Starting XI vs RB Salzburg: Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Marcos Llorente, Saul, Koke, Renan Lodi, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

When is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid will take place on December 10.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid will start on 01:30 IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid will be played at the Red Bull Arena.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid?

Sony has the rights to broadcast UEFA Champions League in India. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid will be LIVE on Sony Six SD and HD.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.