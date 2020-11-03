UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Group A leaders Bayern Munich will be squaring off against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 fixture. Bayern Munich will eye to further extend their winning run when they face RB Salzburg. Bayern Munich are at the top of the table with six points from two matches. Meanwhile, RB Salzburg are placed at the bottom with only one point from the same number of matches.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich kick off is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4. The match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST and will be played at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg. In the previous week, RB Salzburg were up against Atletico Madrid. RB Salzburg lost the fixture by 2-3. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, beat Lokomotiv Moscow by 2-1.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

RB Salzburg's Patson Daka may not be seen in the outing as he is currently nursing a hamstring injury. Alphonso Davies will be missing from Bayern Munich's squad after a tear in an ankle ligament.

RB Salzburg possible starting line-up: Stankovic; Nissen, Ramalho, Wober, Ulmer; Kamara, Junuzovic; Mwepu, Berisha, Szoboszlai; Daka

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Muller, Tolisso, Gnabry; Lewandowski

At what time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich match?

The UEFA Champions League game between RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 4 at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich match in India?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.