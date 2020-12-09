UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Thursday for their final UEFA Champions League group stage game. The side come into this match after their win over Sevilla on Saturday in La Liga.

On the other hand, Borussia Monchengladbach drew 2-2 against Freiburg on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach will commence at 1:30 am.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Team News, Injury Update

Zinedine Zidane will be without the services of Belgian winger Eden Hazard, right-back Dani Carvajal as well as Uruguay international Federico Valverde – all of whom are currently nursing injuries.

Borussia Monchengladbach too will be without Swiss centre-back Nico Elvedi, Algeria international Ramy Bensebaini and midfielder Jonas Hofmann.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Tony Jantschke, Oscar Wendt, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Lars Stindl, Valentino Lazaro, Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

When is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach will take place on December 10.

What are the timings of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach will start on 01:30 IST.

Where is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach being played?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach will be played at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach?

Sony has the rights to broadcast UEFA Champions League in India. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach will be LIVE on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD.

Where can you live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.