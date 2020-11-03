UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

With both sides desperate for a win, Real Madrid are all set to host Inter Milan on November 4, at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in a UEFA Champions League Group B fixture. The match will commence at 01:30 am, IST. Zinadane Zidane's team are currently placed second in the La Liga, whereas they had an underwhelming 2020-21 season in the UEFA Champions League so far. The Los Blancos have picked just one point after two games and are sitting at the bottom of section in the Group B segment of the league. However, Zidane's team come into the game on the back of a 4-1 win over Huesca in La Liga on the weekend.

Inter Milan too have a similar start in the Champions League, they played out successive draws to their start in the league. Antonio Conte's side have not fared well in the Serie A either, as they managed just three wins from six opening games so far. The Nerazzuri will also enter the match on the back of a 2-2 draw against Parma in the domestic league on Saturday.

Tomorrow's fixture at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium will be the first time since Real Madrid have faced Inter Milan in any European competitions. The two faced each other way back in the group stages of the 1998-99 Champions League. However, Inter Milan holds the advantage with five wins, three losses and a drawn game.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Real Madrid line-up against Inter Milan will not feature Nacho Fernandez, Dani Carvajal and Martin Odegaard. Right-back Alvaro Odriozola's availability remains doubtful. Inter MIlan will not be able to rely on the services of Matias Vecino. However, availability of their star striker Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Milan Skriniar remains doubtful.

Real Madrid possible starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Inter Milan possible starting line-up: Samir Handanovic, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Achraf Hakimi, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ashley Young, Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez, Ivan Perisic

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Inter Milan kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Real Madrid vs Inter Milan will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Wednesday, November 4 at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Inter Milan match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Inter Milan will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Inter Milan fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Inter Milan match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.