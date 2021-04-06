UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League has rolled back in action and we will see a number of interesting matches as Real Madrid lock horns with Liverpool at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Tuesday. Both the sides will come into this match with a number of injury concerns.

Liverpool will have some momentum in their corner after their 3-0 win over Arsenal. However, they have been struggling in the Premier League but have been good in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have also been largely flat all season in La Liga and they need to be at their best in Europe.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Liverpool game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

For Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos will not feature in this game as he sustained an injury with Spain during the international break. At the same time, Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde will also remain sidelined against Liverpool.

Liverpool continue to grapple with a whole host of injury concerns, especially in their defensive line-up. Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip are all out injured for this match and they will be joined by the likes of Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi, and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim BenzemaAlisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Liverpool match will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Liverpool match will be streamed on Sony LIV.