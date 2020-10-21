UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will be hosting Shakhtar Donetsk on October 21 at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in a group stage match for the UEFA Champions League. The fixture between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will commence at 10.25 pm IST. Real Madrid will be trying not to repeat the performance of previous game against Cadiz on Saturday in the La Liga. Cadiz outperformed Real Madrid by 1-0, where Anthony Lozano snatched the game from Real Madrid's hands by scoring a goal in the first half of the game.

On the other hand, Shakhtar Donetsk will be going with confidence into the upcoming match as they registered a comprehensive win against Lviv in the Ukrainian Premier League. Shakhtar Donetsk got the better of Lviv 5-1. Real Madrid have defeated Shakhtar Donetsk in their previous two face-offs.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Team News, Injury Update

Martin Odegaard, Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard will not be playing for Real Madrid because of injuries. It is also not clear if Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Odriozola and Mariano Diaz will be a part of the squad. Shakhtar Donetsk have no injury concerns and all their players are fit for the upcoming match against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid possible starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Nacho Fernandez, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting line-up: Anatoliy Trubin, Dodo, Valeriy Bondar, Davit Khocholava, Viktor Korniyenko, Maycon, Marcos Antonio, Viktor Kovalenko, Marlos, Dentinho, Tete

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will kick off at 10:25 pm IST on Wednesday, October 21 at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk fixture?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.