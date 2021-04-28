UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After bagging the League Cup title, Manchester City will jet across to take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in what will be their Champions League semi-final tie.Both sides have been brilliant in their domestic league, but they have not been able to go all the way and bag the title in Champions Trophy. Paris Saint-Germain have been brilliant all season and come into the clash brimming with confidence to bag the Ligue 1 title.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will come into this match after clinching their first title of this season as they beat Tottenham 1-0 in the League Cup on Sunday.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

Paris Saint-Germain will be chuffed to welcome Keylor Navas and Marco Verratti as they will make their presence felt after their injury concerns. Marquinhos and Abdou Diallo might also feature in this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will come into this match without any injury concerns and will be thrilled to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting line-up: Keylor Navas, Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

What time will the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 29, at the Parc des Princes, in Paris.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City match?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City will be shown on the Sony Sports Network.

How can I live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City fixture?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Sony LIV.

