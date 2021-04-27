UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After the European Super League frittered away even before it could launch, the UEFA Champions League rolls back into town as Chelsea lock horns with Real Madrid. This match will take place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano and will be the fist-leg of the fixture.

Chelsea would want to replicate their 2012 success, but this match could well be a big test of their mettle and skills. They come into this match after a 2-1 aggregate win over Portuguese outfit Porto.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have not been at their best in La Liga, but they have been brilliant in the Champions League. They smashed Liverpool in the quarter-finals, claiming a 3-1 and have set up this clash with Chelsea.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Real Madrid vs Chelsea match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Real Madrid will be without the services of Sergio Ramos as he still is struggling with a calf problem. At the same time, Ferland Mendy is also out with a calf problem and Federico Valverde is in isolation owing to COVID-19.Chelsea will not be able to avail the services of Mateo Kovacic as he still is struggling with a hamstring injury. Barring this, Thomas Tuchel can select from a fully-fit squad.

Real Madrid possible starting line-up: Manchester City: Thibaut Courtois; Raphaël Varane, Eder Militao, Nacho; Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell; Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

What time will the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Real Madrid vs Chelsea kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Real Madrid vs Chelsea will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 28, at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, in Madrid.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Real Madrid vs Chelsea match?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Real Madrid vs Chelsea will be shown on the Sony Sports Network.

How can I live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Real Madrid vs Chelsea fixture?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Sony LIV.

