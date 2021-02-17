UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League is back with a set of round-of-16 fixtures this week as Sevilla will lock horns with Borussia Dortmund at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. Both the two sides have experienced eventful European campaigns so far and will want to win this game.

Sevilla have been in excellent form in the La Liga campaign so far and find themselves in the top four in the league table after a series of outstanding results.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, have not been at their best in the Bundesliga this season and will need to hit a purple patch to extend their run in the UEFA Champions League.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund game is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Sevilla will be without Jesus Navas, Marcos Acuna, Lucas Ocampos, and Oscar Rodriguez who are all still recovering from their injuries and hence, might not feature in this match.

For Borussia Dortmund, Thomas Meunier, Dan-Axel Zagadou, and Roman Burki are all injured and hence, have been ruled out of this fixture. Lukasz Piszczek is also injured which makes him a doubt for this match.

Sevilla possible starting line-up: Yassine Bounou; Karim Rekik, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Aleix Vidal; Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Joan Jordan; Alejandro Gomez, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri

Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up: Marwin Hitz; Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Mateu Morey; Thomas Delaney, Axel Witsel; Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho; Erling Haaland

What time will the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund match will kick off at 01:30 AM IST on Thursday, February 18, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund match will telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund fixture?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund match will be streamed on Sony LIV.