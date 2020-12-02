UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Both Sevilla and Chelsea have three wins and 10 points each to their credit in the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2020-21. Sevilla is placed at number 2 spot of the Group E point table, while Chelsea occupies the top spot of the same table. The two teams have been in great form and have not lost a single match till now. In their respective latest matches, both the teams were on the winning side. Sevilla beat Krasnodar by 2-1 on November 24 in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21, while Chelsea defeated Rennes by 2-1 in the ongoing league.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Chelsea is scheduled for Thursday, December 3 at 1:30 AM IST. The kick off will be played at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic has made his return from injury on the weekend. Olivier Jonathan Giroud will be disappointed if he is again ignored for a starting spot. However, it is worth mentioning that his inclusion is dependent on Timo Werner. If Timo is a part of the playing 11 then Giroud’s chances are less.

As for Sevilla, Bono has tested positive for the novel coronavirus . Sergio Escudero continues to be injured, his place at present is being filled by Karim Rekik. Goalkeeper Tomas Vaclick has also made a comeback in the playing 11.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla possible starting line-up against Chelsea: Vaclik; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Rekik; Jordan, Gudelj, Rakitic; Torres, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting line-up against Sevilla: Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Havertz, Kante, Mount; Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

At what time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Chelsea match?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Chelsea will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, December 3 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Chelsea match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2 Sevilla vs Chelsea will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs. Chelsea match in India?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Sevilla vs Chelsea match is scheduled for Thursday, December 3 can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.