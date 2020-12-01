UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Shakhtar vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will be back for some UEFA Champions League action this week when they take on Shakhtar Donetsk in a very important European fixture which could have a huge bearing on the fortunes of Madrid in the competition. Zinedine Zidane's side suffered a 3-2 defeat to a second-string Shakhtar Donetsk side in the reverse fixture and hence, they will be keen to alter their fortunes.

Shakhtar Donetsk are currently in the third place in Group B, but they have not tasted any success after their win against Real Madrid. This match could be a tricky one for them and they will need to be at their best to pip a formidable side.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Shakhtar vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Shakhtar Donetsk have a number of injuries confronting them and as such, they will have to do without the likes of Dentinho, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Davit Khocholava, Ismaily, and Viktor Korniienko.

Real Madrid are not too much better placed either as they have a plethora of injury concerns to deal with. They will be without the services of Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde, Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard in this game. However, Karim Benzema will be a welcome addition to the side.

Predicted Lineups

Shakhtar Donetsk: Pyatov; Dodo, Bondar, Matvienko, Marquinhos; Marlos, Stepanenko, Marcos Antonio; Tete, Junior Moraes, Taison

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Varane, Fernandez, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Odegaard, Vinicius; Diaz

