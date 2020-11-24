UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Stade Rennais vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

French side Rennais will host Chelsea on Tuesday, November 24, for a group stage match in their next UEFA Champions League fixture at Roazhon Park. The match will commence at 11:25 pm IST. Rennais' is still in search of a maiden victory in the Champions League this season, with only a single point to their name. They will come to this fixture on the back of a 1-0 loss on Friday in their Ligue 1 match against Bordeaux.

Chelsea tops Group E at present, just ahead of last season's Europa League champions Sevilla on goal difference. Frank Lampard's team made their way with ease to a 3-0 win when the two sides met three weeks before. Chelsea come to this match with good form after beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the English Premier League match on Saturday.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Stade Rennais vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Rennais will have to do without the services of full-back Dalbert, suspended during the reverse fixture. Both midfielder Jonas Martin and Juventus loanee Daniele Rugani are doubts with a few injury concerns. Left-back Faitout Maouassa could be rested post ankle surgery. Chelsea will be unable to call upon winger Christian Pulisic for a while as he recovers from hamstring injury. Kai Havertz remains doubtful after testing positive for Covid-19 .

Stade Rennais possible starting line-up: Alfred Gomis; Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Nayef Aguerd, Adrien Truffert; Steven Nzonzi; Jérémy Doku, Eduardo Camavinga, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Yann Gboho; Serhou Guirassy.

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Kai Havertz; Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner.

At what time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Stade Rennais vs Chelsea match?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Stade Rennais vs Chelsea will kick off at 11:25 PM IST on Wednesday, November 25 at theRoazhon Park.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Stade Rennais vs Chelsea match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2 Stade Rennais vs Chelsea will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Stade Rennais vs Chelsea match in India?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Stade Rennais vs Chelsea match scheduled for Tuesday, November 24 can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.