UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Zenit Saint Petersburg will be locking horns with Borussia Dortmund on December 8 in a group match of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 at the Krestovsky Stadium. The Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund match will commence at 11.25 pm IST.

In the previous Russian Premier League match, Zenit Saint Petersburg defeated Ural Yekaterinburg by 5-1. Before this, they lost 3-0 to Club Brugge in a group match of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund went head to head with Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous match of the Bundesliga. The game ended in a draw as both the teams scored one goal each. Their previous clash against Lazio in the UEFA Champions League also ended in a draw with both the sides scoring one goal each.

Zenit Saint Petersburg stand at the fourth spot on the group points table with one point, while Borussia Dortmund are at the top position in the standings with 10 points. Both the teams have played five games each. Out of those matches, Borussia Dortmund have won three, while Zenit Saint Petersburg have failed to register a win in even a single match.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Dejan Lovren of Zenit Saint Petersburg will not be available for selection due to injury.

Manuel Akanji, Thomas Delaney, Raphael Guerreiro, Erling Braut Haaland, Thomas Meunier, Reinier Jesus and Marcel Schmelzer will not be seen in action for Borussia Dortmund because of injuries.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Zenit Saint Petersburg possible starting line-up against Borussia Dortmund: Mikhail Kerzhakov, Aleksei Sutormin, Danila Prokhin, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos, Daler Kuzyayev, Wilmar Barrios, Aleksandr Yerokhin, Malcolm, Sardar Azmoun, Sebastian Driussi

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up against Zenit Saint Petersburg: Roman Burki, Lukasz Piszczek, Mats Hummels, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mateu Morey, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Nico Schulz, Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus

At what time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 11.25 PM IST on Tuesday, December 8 at the Krestovsky Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund match in India?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund match is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8 can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.