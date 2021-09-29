UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Villarreal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s UEFA Champions League (UCL) debut for the Red Devils was spoilt as Young Boys defeated a ten-man Manchester United 1-2 in their tournament opener. On Thursday, when United will welcome Villarreal at Old Trafford, they will hope to learn from their mistake by collecting all three points from this fixture on matchday 2.

Meanwhile, Villarreal started their UCL campaign with a 2-2 draw against Serie A team Atalanta and they will have a point to prove in this fixture.

The match between Manchester United and Villarreal will kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Villarreal: Team News, Injury Update

Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford continue to be sidelined with injuries. United’s Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani feature in their previous game against Aston Villa as a substitute and he can be in contention for a start in this match. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is serving his suspension as he picked a red card against Young Boys. The back duo of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were forced out from the fielding after picking injury against Aston Villa and could be unavailable for this fixture.

On the other hand, Villarreal will miss the services of Gerard Moreno as he is out with an injury. Francis Coquelin will not feature in this game due to his suspension. Three Villarreal players – Dani Raba, Samuel Chukwueze and Juan Foyth – are doubtful to start due to various reasons.

Manchester United vs Villarreal probable XI:

Manchester United Probable Starting Line-up: David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo

Villarreal Probable Starting Line-up: Geronimo Rulli; Pervis Estupinan, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Alfonso Pedraza; Yeremi Pino, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manuel Trigueros; Boulaye Dia, Paco Alcacer

What time will Manchester United vs Villarreal match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester United vs Villarreal will be played on Thursday, September 30 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

What TV channel will show Manchester United vs Villarreal match?

The Manchester United vs Villarreal UEFA match will be broadcasted in India on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How can I live stream Manchester United vs Villarreal fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Manchester United vs Villarreal match on the SonyLIV app.

