UEFA Champions League Draw Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch UCL Group Stage Draw in India?

The UEFA Champions League will be held in Nyon, Switzerland with 32 of the best football teams in Europe fighting for the title of the best in Europe.

The UEFA Champions League format will have the classic format this season with teams playing each other home and away in the groups and two-legged ties from the Round of 16.

What is different in this season of UEFA Champions League?

In a twist for all fans, UEFA has confirmed clubs will be allowed to make up to five substitutions per match in the UEFA Champions League throughout 2020-21 in order to alleviate the burden on players caused by the condensed international match calendars of their respective leagues.

How the teams where seeded for UEFA Champions League?

UEFA seedings for pots 2 to 4 ranks teams by Champions League and Europa League results in the previous five years. Leipzig and Atalanta came out of lowest-ranked pot 4 last season. Both went deep into the knockout rounds and are now in pot 3.

Italian teams who have rarely been in the Champions League since 2015 Inter Milan, Atalanta and Lazio are in pot 3. The lowest-ranked team, No. 135, Ferencvros, is also from the lowest-ranked country, No. 33 Hungary. It is the only group-stage team to come through four qualifying rounds that started in mid-August.

What are the draw rules for UEFA Champions League?

No teams from the same country can be put in the same group. It means a group can include teams from each of Europe's four highest-ranked leagues. So, it could be Real Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Milan and Borussia Mnchengladbach.

UEFA will ensure teams from Russia and Ukraine are kept apart for security reasons. That rule has been in place since 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine and separatist conflict flared in eastern Ukraine.

Since then, Shakhtar Donetsk has been unable to play at its Donbass Arena home. Shakhtar played its group-stage home games in Kharkiv last season.

What are the pots for the UEFA Champions League draw?

Pot 1: Bayern Munich (Germany), Sevilla (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain), Liverpool (England), Juventus (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia), Porto (Portugal).

Pot 2: Barcelona (Spain), Atltico Madrid (Spain), Manchester City (England), Manchester United (England), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Chelsea (England), Ajax (Netherlands).

Pot 3: Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), Salzburg (Austria), Leipzig (Germany), Inter Milan (Italy), Olympiakos (Greece), Lazio (Italy), Krasnodar (Russia), Atalanta (Italy).

Pot 4: Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia), Marseille (France), Club Brugge (Belgium), Borussia Mnchengladbach (Germany), Istanbul Baakehir (Turkey), Midtjylland (Denmark), Rennes (France), Ferencvros (Hungary).

When will the UEFA Champions League Group Leg Fixtures be played?

Matchday 1: 20/21 October

Matchday 2: 27/28 October

Matchday 3: 3/4 November

Matchday 4: 24/25 November

Matchday 5: 1/2 December

Matchday 6: 8/9 December

When and where to watch UEFA Champions League 2020-21 draw on TV?

Fans in India can watch all the LIVE action from the UEFA Champions League draw on SONY TEN 2 channels on October 1 from 9.30 pm (IST)

When and where to watch UEFA Champions League Draw online?

The UEFA Champions League Draw will be streamed live via UEFA’s official website and Indians can watch it on Jio TV and Airtel TV.