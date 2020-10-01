UEFA Champions League Draw Live Updates: Bayern Munich, Liverpool to Know UCL Group Stage Fate

The UEFA Champions League is being held in at the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. UEFA had to ditch plans to stage the event in Athens and instead moved it to its own headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, where the draw will go ahead without guests. Thursday's draw is part of a ceremony which will also see the best men's and women's player of last season crowned.

The UCL groups draw will feature 12 former winners and four newcomers on European football's biggest club stage. Bayern and Sevilla, the winners of Champions League and Europa League respectively, are joined by the league winners of the highest-ranked countries - Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit St. Petersburg and Porto - in Pot A. There is the prospect of plenty of enticing match-ups, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and both Manchester clubs all in the second pot, and Inter Milan, Atalanta, RB Leipzig and Marseille among the lower seeds.Rennes, Krasnodar, Istanbul Baakehir and Midtjylland are the newcomers this season.In a normal season, the 32 teams would be line to share prize money of 1.95 billion euros (2.3 billion dollars) from UEFA. That sum is the Champions League clubs share of 3.25 billion (3.8 billion dollars) total revenue from broadcasting and commercial sales for UEFA's club competitions.As the pandemic continues to cast a shadow, it seems hard to imagine the final going ahead as scheduled in Istanbul next May in a full stadium. UEFA experimented with the return of fans when around 15,500 attended last week's Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in Budapest. UEFA's current stance is that games will be behind closed doors "until further notice".