UEFA Champions League Draw Live Updates: Bayern Munich, Liverpool to Know UCL Group Stage Fate

News18.com | October 1, 2020, 8:54 PM IST
Event Highlights

UEFA Champions League Draw Live Updates: The UEFA Champions League is being held in at the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. UEFA had to ditch plans to stage the event in Athens and instead moved it to its own headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, where the draw will go ahead without guests. Thursday's draw is part of a ceremony which will also see the best men's and women's player of last season crowned.

Oct 1, 2020 8:54 pm (IST)

The best goalkeepers of the men's and women's Champions League is - Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer and Lyon's Sarah Bouhaddi.

Oct 1, 2020 8:49 pm (IST)
 

Drogba, along with Florent Malouda will be helping in the draw. 

Which will begin in almost no time.. well almost anythime now. 

Oct 1, 2020 8:41 pm (IST)

Aleksander Ceferin presents the UEFA President's Award to Didier Drogba

Drogba won the Champions League trophy in 2012 with Chelsea and in his illustrious career has scored 50 goals in 102 UEFA club competition appearances.

"I think it's one of the best moments of my career, if not the best," he says on being presented the honour.

Manchester United's Eric Cantona had won it last year.

Oct 1, 2020 8:26 pm (IST)

With so many strong teams in the mix we are surely going to get some mouth watering clashes. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 draw is a almost upon us.

Oct 1, 2020 8:15 pm (IST)

These are the schduled matchdays - 

Matchday 1: 20/21 October

Matchday 2: 27/28 October

Matchday 3: 3/4 November

Matchday 4: 24/25 November

Matchday 5: 1/2 December

Matchday 6: 8/9 December

Oct 1, 2020 8:09 pm (IST)

In the face of travel restrictions, it will allow matches on neutral territory. If a club suffers a Covid-19 outbreak, a game can go ahead as long as each team has at least 13 fit players including one goalkeeper.

The group stage starts on Oct 20, more than a month later than usual, and all six rounds of games will be packed into eight weeks.

However, in the event of more delays, UEFA has set January 28 as the deadline to complete the group stage.

Oct 1, 2020 8:03 pm (IST)

POT 4 -

Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia), Marseille (France), Club Brugge (Belgium), Borussia Mnchengladbach (Germany), Istanbul Baakehir (Turkey), Midtjylland (Denmark), Rennes (France), Ferencvros (Hungary).

Oct 1, 2020 7:58 pm (IST)

POT 3 -

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), Salzburg (Austria), Leipzig (Germany), Inter Milan (Italy), Olympiakos (Greece), Lazio (Italy), Krasnodar (Russia), Atalanta (Italy).

Oct 1, 2020 7:55 pm (IST)

POT 2 - 

Barcelona (Spain), Atltico Madrid (Spain), Manchester City (England), Manchester United (England), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Chelsea (England), Ajax (Netherlands).

Oct 1, 2020 7:51 pm (IST)

POT 1 - 

Bayern Munich (Germany), Sevilla (Spain), Real Madrid (Spain), Liverpool (England), Juventus (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia), Porto (Portugal).

Oct 1, 2020 7:49 pm (IST)

No teams from the same country can be put in the same group. It means a group can include teams from each of Europe's four highest-ranked leagues

UEFA will ensure teams from Russia and Ukraine are kept apart for security reasons. That rule has been in place since 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine and separatist conflict flared in eastern Ukraine. 

Oct 1, 2020 7:44 pm (IST)

The likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United will know who they will face in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Atalanta, RB Leipzig and Marseille are also in the UCL draw.

The UCL groups draw will feature 12 former winners and four newcomers on European football's biggest club stage. Bayern and Sevilla, the winners of Champions League and Europa League respectively, are joined by the league winners of the highest-ranked countries - Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit St. Petersburg and Porto - in Pot A. There is the prospect of plenty of enticing match-ups, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and both Manchester clubs all in the second pot, and Inter Milan, Atalanta, RB Leipzig and Marseille among the lower seeds.Rennes, Krasnodar, Istanbul Baakehir and Midtjylland are the newcomers this season.

In a normal season, the 32 teams would be line to share prize money of 1.95 billion euros (2.3 billion dollars) from UEFA. That sum is the Champions League clubs share of 3.25 billion (3.8 billion dollars) total revenue from broadcasting and commercial sales for UEFA's club competitions.

As the pandemic continues to cast a shadow, it seems hard to imagine the final going ahead as scheduled in Istanbul next May in a full stadium. UEFA experimented with the return of fans when around 15,500 attended last week's Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in Budapest. UEFA's current stance is that games will be behind closed doors "until further notice".

