UEFA Champions League Final Between Manchester City and Chelsea Moved from Istanbul to Porto

UEFA has announced that the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea scheduled to take place on Saturday 29 May have been moved from Istanbul to Portugal.

Also, with Portugal being on the UK’s green travel list, 6000 fans from each club would be allowed inside the Estádio do Dragão.

“The UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City FC and Chelsea FC will be held at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto on 29 May 2021, following an offer to stage the game by the Portuguese FA (FPF) and the Portuguese authorities." UEFA’s statement read.

The final was originally scheduled to take place at the Atatürk Stadium in Istanbul but, following the UK government’s decision to place Turkey on its red list of COVID-19 travel destinations, staging the final there would have meant none of the clubs’ domestic fans would be able to travel to the game. After a year of fans being locked out of stadiums, UEFA thought that everything needed to be done to ensure the supporters of the two finalist teams could attend."

“UEFA discussed moving the match to England but, despite exhaustive efforts on the part of the Football Association and the authorities, it was not possible to achieve the necessary exemptions from UK quarantine arrangements," it further added.

Meanwhile, announcing the decision, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said: “I think we can all agree that we hope never to experience a year like the one we have just endured.

“Fans have had to suffer more than 12 months without the ability to see their teams live and reaching a Champions League final is the pinnacle of club football.

“To deprive those supporters of the chance to see the match in person was not an option and I am delighted that this compromise has been found.

“After the year that fans have endured, it is not right that they don’t have the chance to watch their teams in the biggest game of the season."

