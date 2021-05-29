sports

UEFA Champions League Final Live Updates: Manchester City Eye Maiden Title, Chelsea Look for Second
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

UEFA Champions League Final Live Updates: Manchester City Eye Maiden Title, Chelsea Look for Second

UEFA Champions League Final Live Updates: The 2020-21 club season would reach its climax on Sunday when the Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea square off against each other in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

News18 Sports | May 29, 2021, 21:58 IST
Chelsea vs Man City

Event Highlights

UEFA Champions League Final Live Updates: Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are in Porto as tension builds towards Saturday’s all-English Champions League final showdown in the Portuguese city which was named as a last-minute host for the match.

It is the third final of Europe’s elite club competition to be played between two Premier League sides, and the second in just three seasons, underlining the strength of the cash-rich English game.

And these are the two clubs whose own transformations in the last two decades under mega-rich foreign owners have done the most to change forever the landscape of the Premier League.

May 29, 2021 21:58 (IST)

Group Stage

Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla
Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea
Chelsea 3-0 Rennes
Rennes 1-2 Chelsea
Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea
Chelsea 1-1 Krasnodar

Round of 16

Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Quaterfinal

Porto 0-2 Chelsea
Chelsea 0-1 Porto

Semifinal

Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea
Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid

May 29, 2021 21:50 (IST)

UEFA Champions League Final 2021: Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City's season will be judged on the outcome of  Champions League final against Chelsea despite already winning the Premier League and the League Cup.

"We as players understand the magnitude of the game tomorrow, if you win you're a hero, if you lose you're almost a failure. "Obviously it has been one of the goals of the club and one of the goals of the players to be there in the game tomorrow. To be on the highest stage in the world is something of a privilege.

May 29, 2021 21:43 (IST)

UEFA Champions League: News18Sports caught up with former Manchester City right-back Mark Seagraves ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, and the 54-year-old believes that if Manchester City beat Chelsea and win the UEFA Champions League it will be a vindication of all the money that they have spent.

FULL STORY HERE

May 29, 2021 21:35 (IST)

Meanwhile, for the first time in 74 years, Brentford FC will play in the top flight of English Football.

May 29, 2021 21:24 (IST)

UEFA Champions League Final LIVE: Chelsea and City have not met in a final since 1986 in the short-lived Full Members Cup, when the London club won 5-4 at Wembley. That was before the Premier League and modern Champions League existed, before Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and before the Abu Dhabi takeover of City in 2008. Between them they have won seven of the last 10 Premier League titles. Chelsea have experience at this stage in Europe before, having beaten Bayern Munich on penalties in the 2012 final. They have also won the Europa League twice since then.

May 29, 2021 21:15 (IST)

UEFA Champions League Final 2021: The finalists were among the 12 clubs which  announced their breakaway project in April but were also among the first to withdraw in the face of fan anger -- those supporters are now hoping to be celebrating European glory in Portugal this weekend. It is the third final of Europe's elite club competition between two Premier League sides, and the second in just three seasons, such is the financial might of the English game. And these are the two clubs whose own transformations in the last two decades under mega-rich foreign owners have done the most to change the landscape of the Premier League.

May 29, 2021 21:08 (IST)

UEFA Champions League: On the other side of the pitch, Chelsea reached the final for the first time since 2012, when they beat last season's winners Bayern Munich at their own Allianz Arena stadium. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is the first to reach back-to-back finals with two different clubs in Champions League and European Cup history after losing last season's final with Paris Saint-Germain. Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge in January and has made an instant impact, which was crucial to lead the team to the big finale in Porto.

May 29, 2021 21:00 (IST)

Matthew McConaughey has a special message for Thomas Tuchel's boys.

May 29, 2021 20:54 (IST)

UEFA Champions League Final LIVE: Thirteen years after a takeover by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour transformed City’s fortunes, the English champions have reached club football’s biggest game for the first time. Guardiola arrived in Manchester five years ago and has won three Premier League titles among eight major trophies in that time. But City had not progressed beyond the quarter-finals in his first four seasons in charge.

May 29, 2021 20:43 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live blog of UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea. These two English stalwarts face each other at Porto's Estadio do Dragao.

UEFA Champions League Final Live Updates: Manchester City Eye Maiden Title, Chelsea Look for Second
Chelsea take on Manchester City in UEFA Champions League Final (Image: Twitter)

Not so long ago, the idea of Chelsea and City meeting in the biggest club game of all would have been laughable. Their only previous encounter in a final came in 1986 in the short-lived Full Members Cup, when Chelsea won 5-4 at Wembley.

That was before the Premier League and modern Champions League existed, before Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and before the Abu Dhabi takeover of City in 2008. Between them they have now won seven of the last 10 Premier League titles.

The west London club had a head-start in terms of becoming big-spenders and as a club they have the experience of this stage in Europe before, having beaten Bayern Munich on penalties on their own turf in the 2012 final.

They have also won the Europa League twice since then.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City come into this match with a fully-fit squad at their disposal and this gives them the edge against Chelsea. For Chelsea, Edouard Mendy should be back for this match after he was taken off against Aston Villa last week. Also, they are sweating over the fitness of N’Golo Kante but he could well be back against Manchester City.

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante; Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner

What time will the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 30, at the Estadio do Dragao.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea match?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea will be shown on the Sony Sports Network.

How can I live stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea fixture?

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Sony LIV.

