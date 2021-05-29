UEFA Champions League Final Live Updates: Manchester City Eye Maiden Title, Chelsea Look for Second

Not so long ago, the idea of Chelsea and City meeting in the biggest club game of all would have been laughable. Their only previous encounter in a final came in 1986 in the short-lived Full Members Cup, when Chelsea won 5-4 at Wembley.
That was before the Premier League and modern Champions League existed, before Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and before the Abu Dhabi takeover of City in 2008. Between them they have now won seven of the last 10 Premier League titles.
The west London club had a head-start in terms of becoming big-spenders and as a club they have the experience of this stage in Europe before, having beaten Bayern Munich on penalties on their own turf in the 2012 final.
They have also won the Europa League twice since then.
UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final Manchester City vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update
Manchester City come into this match with a fully-fit squad at their disposal and this gives them the edge against Chelsea. For Chelsea, Edouard Mendy should be back for this match after he was taken off against Aston Villa last week. Also, they are sweating over the fitness of N’Golo Kante but he could well be back against Manchester City.
Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez
Chelsea possible starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante; Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner
