UEFA Champions League Final: More Than 11K People Watch Wrong Live Stream of PSG vs Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) locked horns with Bayern Munich in the final of UEFA Champions League. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the match was played without an audience at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. However, several YouTube channels live-streamed the PSG vs Bayern Munich game.

But something unexpected happened with thousands of football lovers today. A YouTube channel live-streamed a 2017 match between PSG and Bayern Munich and surprisingly, more than 11,000 people watched that fixture. The 2017 game had the audience in the stadium, but these people did not even realise that the Champions League was being played in the absence of fans or supporters.

In Monday’s fixture, both the teams gave each other stiff competition, but Bayern outperformed PSG by 1-0. Kingsley Coman scored a goal with a header just before the hour mark. However, people watching the wrong game found it one-sided. In that match, Robert Lewandowski hit a goal with just eight minutes on the clock.

A Twitter user informed, “11k people are watching the wrong UCL final.”

Another user responding to the tweet said, “11,285 people trying to figure out why Frank Ribéry and Dani Alves are on the pitch in 2020.”

Many netizens just dropped weeping emoji, while some posted laughing ones.

Bayern became champions for the sixth time after getting the better of PSG, who were playing in their first Champions League final. PSG missed an opportunity in the first half as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe failed to beat Neuer from close range.