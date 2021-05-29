UEFA Champions League Final: Players to Watch Out for in Manchester City vs Chelsea

It’s going to be an all-English UEFA Champions League final as Manchester City and Chelsea go head-to-head in Porto. Manchester City, who earlier made their first-ever Champions League final, will be looking for the first European title in the history of the club. Chelsea, on the other hand, will be looking for their second title nine years after winning their first one. Pep Guardiola has not won a Champions League title since the one he won with FC Barcelona in the 2010-11 season and is looking for the big title. Thomas Tuchel will be eyeing his very first title in Europe.

Here are the five players to watch out for in Manchester City vs Chelsea:

Kevin de Bruyne

De Bruyne will be crucial for Manchester City if they are to win the Champions League. The Belgian is crucial to the Guardiola team and provides a lot of depth, decisiveness and precision in their attack. This season, De Bruyne has played seven matches in the Champions League, has scored three goals and made four assists. He has had seven shots on target out of the 15 he has taken. He averages 58 passes per match with a completion rate of 86 per cent.

Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez has been in top form for Manchester City this season. He has played eight matches in Europe this season, three of them as a substitution. He has taken a total of 16 shots, 11 on target and four of those have been on target. Mahrez has made two assists, averaging 35 passes per match with a completion rate of 86 per cent.

Ruben Dias

Dias has been one of the prime reasons for Manchester City’s success this season. His presence in central defence has been extremely solid and has helped Manchester City thwart attacks and launch their own. Dias, in the Champions League, averages 68 passes per match, with a completion rate of a whopping 92 per cent. Dias has a tackle success rate of 81 per cent, having successfully made 13 tackles off the 16 he attempted.

N’Golo Kante

Kante is solid presence for Chelsea in their midfield. His sense of positioning and eye for crucial passes is exemplary and has contributed immensely to the club’s success. Kante has played six matches in the Champions League this season and has made one assist. He averages 33 passes per match with a completion rate of 87 per cent. Kante has a tackle success rate of 58 per cent, having completed seven of the 12 tackles he made.

Kai Havertz

Havertz was the big summer signing for Chelsea and has now started to settle in his life at Chelsea. Havertz’s creativity in the final third will be extremely important for how lethal Chelsea can be against City, who are likely to have more of the ball. Havertz has played eight matches this UCL season, three of them as a sub. He has taken a total of eight shots, with two of them on target. Havertz’s pass completion rate if 85 per cent and has made two assists.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here