UEFA Champions League Final: Thomas Tuchel Declares Chelsea at Full Strength for Man City Clash

Chelsea are set to be at full strength for Saturday’s Champions League final against Manchester City with N’Golo Kante and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy having now fully shaken off injury problems in the run-up to the game.

“Best news ever: no injuries and let’s hope it stays like this until after training today," coach Thomas Tuchel told reporters at a press conference on Friday just before his squad’s final work-out ahead of the match at the Estadio do Dragao.

France midfielder Kante missed Chelsea’s final game of the Premier League season at Aston Villa last weekend as a precaution after limping out of the 2-1 win against Leicester City five days earlier with a hamstring problem.

Mendy, who has been outstanding since signing from Rennes at the beginning of the season, was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga at half-time against Villa after suffering a rib injury when he collided with a post.

Meanwhile there was some concern for Pep Guardiola’s City as midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was pictured limping out of their final training session on the pitch in Porto.

The German international is City’s top scorer this season with 17 goals in all competitions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here