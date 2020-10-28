UEFA Champions League Istanbul Basaksehir vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Basaksehir and Paris Saint-Germain both lost the first match that they played in the UEFA Champions League. The two teams will certainly be eyeing the win in the Wednesday night match of the league. In the previous outing, Istanbul Basaksehir were beaten by RB Leipzeg 0-2 and Paris Saint-Germain lost the kick off to Manchester United 1-2. The match is also an opportunity for the two teams to open their point bank.

UEFA Champions League Istanbul Basaksehir vs Paris Saint-Germain match will commence from 11:25 PM IST on Wednesday, October 28 at the Ba?ak?ehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

Both the teams have quite a few injured players who will be missing the Wednesday night outing. On Istanbul Basaksehir side, Ugur Ucara and Junior Caicara are out for the season while Muhammed Sarikaya will not be a part of Istanbul Basaksehir's Champions League squad. Nacer Chadli, Rafael and Martin Skrtel will also be unavailable as all three of them are presently recovering from their injuries.

Paris Saint-Germain's Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat remain sidelined and Idrissa Gueye is out due to a hamstring problem. Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler and Mauro Icardi are also in their recovery stages and will be missing out the match.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting line-up: Gunok; Rafael, Ponck, Epureanu, Bolingoli; Visca, Kahveci, Topal, Giuliano; Ba, Crivelli

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting line-up: Navas; Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Marquinhos, Herrera, Rafinha; Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar

The UEFA Champions League game between Istanbul Basaksehir vs Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 11:25 PM IST on Wednesday, October 28 at the Ba?ak?ehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Istanbul Basaksehir vs Paris Saint-Germain will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Istanbul Basaksehir vs Paris Saint-Germain match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.