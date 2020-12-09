UEFA Champions League: Juventus Have the Perfect Response to Barcelona's 'GOAT' Tweet after 3-0 Thrashing

Barcelona qualified for the last-16 in the Champions League. However, they ended their last group stage match in an embarrassing fashion as they lost against Juventus 3-0 at Camp Nou. The Catalan giants looked toothless from the start as they gave away the ball easily and lost all chances to convert goals. The loss in the final league game of the Champions League robs them of the first spot, as Barca will now be unseeded in the last-16 after finishing as group runners-up behind Juventus.

Barca’s sound drubbing at home witnessed another master class performance from Juventus’ talismanic goal machine, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese veteran striker not only scored two penalties to take his side grab the first position in the last-16 Champions League standings, but also won the much-anticipated duel with another star Lionel Messi. Ronaldo was on target twice for Juventus as his side thrashed a hapless Messi-led team in the Group G fixture of one of the most anticipated competitions at club level.

With their never legendary sport rivalry, which is induced by both the clubs and their fans to choose to GOAT between Ronaldo and Messi is the biggest dilemma in football since the Diego Maradona or Pele debate.

Juventus took to twitter to add more insult after a not so forgetful night at Camp Nou. The Italian champions shared a photo of its Portuguese stalwart celebrating near the corner. The Bianconeri captioned it as, “We kept our word: we brought it!” followed by a book, goat and a flame emoji.

Juventus’ social media team were quick to take a jibe at Barcelona after humiliating them 3-0, that too in their own backyard. The Italian insult comes as Barcelona had earlier posted a similar tweet in October this year. Barcelona posted on Twitter that Juventus fans could only get to see the “real GOAT” in action as Messi scored a goal with a penalty kick in the far end of the game to take his side to a 2-0, in the absence of Ronaldo, who didn’t get to play as he tested positive for coronavirus .

Barcelona shared a tweet featuring Messi and captioned it as, “We are glad you were able to see the Goat on your pitch, @juventusfcen!,” with face throwing a kiss emoji.

Juventus didn’t waste any time and were quick to respond, warning the Spanish club not to talk too much before the return leg at the Camp Nou. They prophetically wrote, “You probably looked it up in the wrong dictionary. We'll bring you the right one at Camp Nou,” with a magnifying glass and a book emojis.

Those words stand true to the testament in the magical reunion of the two living legends of the game as Ronaldo and Messi finally came through. The Serie A title holders not only topped the Group G in this season’s Champions League, but they also proved their dominance after a Ronaldo- Weston McKennie inspired team crushed Messi’s Barcelona in their own backyard.

Ronaldo and Messi have faced each other in 35 games. Out of these, 33 are club fixtures and two are national games, with both fixtures being international friendlies. Ronaldo has scored more club goals than Messi, as the Portuguese striker benefits from having played two more seasons than his Argentine counterpart.

Remarkably, both have netted over 630 goals in their career so far. However, Ronaldo’s two braces takes his tally to 14 goals at Camp Nou which is remarkably more than any other away ground. The former Real Madrid star also became the first player in the Champions League to score twice from a penalty spot at the same venue.