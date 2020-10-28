UEFA Champions League Krasnodar vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

At present, Krasnodar and Chelsea are in the same position. Both the teams have had the same fortune in their previous outing. The two of them currently have a point each from the single match that they have played in the league. It will not be wrong to say that both the teams will be looking forward to their first win in the ongoing UEFA Champions League. The UEFA Champions League Krasnodar vs Chelsea match is scheduled for 11:25 PM IST on Wednesday, October 28 at the Krasnodar stadium.

The last match the two teams played resulted in a draw. In the outing Krasnodar faced off Rennes and the two teams ended up scoring a goal each. Chelsea on the other hand was up against Sevilla and neither of them scored any goals.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Krasnodar vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

The host team have quite a few players who will be absent for the Krasnodar vs Chelsea outing. Remy Cabella and Evgeniy Markov won't be seen in the match as the two of them have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Wanderson and Viktor Claesson too are struggling with muscular problems at present. Ruslan Kambolov and Aleksandr Cherkinov are also nursing injuries currently and as a result will be missing the match.

As for Chelsea, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Billy Gilmour are both getting treated while Thiago Silva too will be rested for the current match.

Krasnodar possible starting line-up: Safonov; Smolnikov, Kaio, Martynovich, Chernov; Vilhena, Gazinskiy; Suleymanov, Sabua, Ramirez; Berg

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Mendy; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Kovacic; Ziyech, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham

At what time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Krasnodar vs Chelsea match?

The UEFA Champions League game between Krasnodar vs Chelsea will kick off at 11:25 PM IST on Wednesday, October 28 at the Krasnodar stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Krasnodar vs Chelsea match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Krasnodar vs Chelsea will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Krasnodar vs Chelsea match in India?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Krasnodar vs Chelsea match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.