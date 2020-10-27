UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs Midtjylland LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In the October 28 match between Liverpool and Midtjylland, the guest team will aim to open their point bank. It is important to note that the team have not managed to register their win till now. It is worth mentioning that this fixture is the first ever away game for Midtjylland in the UEFA Champions League. UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs Midtjylland will commence from 1: 30 AM IST at the Anfield. In their last outing, the two teams endured contrasting fortunes after Liverpool won by 1-0 after beating Ajax and Midtjylland lost 4-0 at home to Atalanta BC.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Midtjylland: Team News, Injury Update

Liverpool will again be without Thiago Alcantara as he is still to recovering from a knee injury. Joel Matip and Naby Keita will also be absent from the match. Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain currently remain side-lined. Midtjylland are likely to welcome Pione Sisto back into the playing XI. Goalkeeper Jesper Hansen's presence on the field is doubted as he has a groin injury.

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Jota

FC Midtjylland possible starting line-up: Hansen; Andersson, Sviatchenko, Scholz, Paulinho; Onyeka, Cajuste; Dreyer, Sisto, Mabil; Kaba

At what time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Midtjylland match?

The UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool vs Midtjylland will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 28 at the Anfield.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Midtjylland match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Midtjylland will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Midtjylland match in India?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Liverpool vs Midtjylland match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.