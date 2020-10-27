UEFA Champions League Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich face off will be crucial for both teams. The host team will be eyeing the win to register their victory for the first time in the league while the guest team will aim to be on the winning side to form a winning streak in the ongoing league. Currently, both the teams have played one match each. Lokomotiv Moscow's first match against RB Salzburg ended in a draw after both the teams scored two goals each. The hosts currently have one point to their credit. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have three points after they beat Atletico Madrid by 4-0 in the October 22 kick off.

UEFA Champions League Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27. The outing will commence from 11:25 PM IST and will be played at the Lokomotiv Stadium.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Lokomotiv Moscow will be without midfielder Dmitri Barinov as he is currently recovering from a knee injury. Chances of Stanislav Magkeyev, Slobodan Rajkovic and Vladislav Ignatyev being on the field are still doubtful. Serge Gnabry from the guest team will be unavailable after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Alphonso Davies too will be out due to his ankle injury. There is no surety about Leroy Sane as he recently had a knee injury.

Lokomotiv Moscow possible starting line-up: Guilherme; Zhivoglyadov, Corluka, Murilo, Rybus; Zhemaletdinov, Kulikov, Krychowiak, Miranchuk; Smolov, Eder

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Hernandez; Kimmich, Tolisso, Goretzka; Muller, Lewandowski, Coman

At what time is the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich match?

The UEFA Champions League game between Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayern Munich will kick off at 11:25 PM IST on Tuesday, October 27 at the Lokomotiv Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich match in India?

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.