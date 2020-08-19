UEFA Champions League Lyon vs Bayern Munich Semi-final LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After an unbelievable victory against Barcelona in the Champions League 2019-20 quarterfinals, team Bayern Munich look to produce a similar show when they face Lyon in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night. The Lyon vs Bayern Munich Champions League 2019-20 semi-finals fixture will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade and is scheduled to start at 12.30 am IST on August 20.

This will be the ninth competitive meeting between both the teams, where Bayern Munich have won four of their previous outings. The winning team in tonight’s fixture will be facing Paris Saint-Germain in the finals. While the German side reached the stage after defeating Barcelona, Lyon ensured victory over Manchester City to reach the semi-finals.

UEFA Champions League Lyon vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Bayern’s defender Benjamin Pavard might feature in the team. Other key players will be Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies. As for Lyon, Karl Toko Ekambi might drop out of the playing XI today. Meanwhile, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes and Houssem Aouar might be played for midfielding.

Lyon possible starting line-up: Lopes, Marcelo, Denayer, Marcal, Dubois, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet, Ekambi, Memphis

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Goretzka, Thiago, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski

What time is the UEFA Champions League Lyon vs Bayern Munich semi-final kick-off?

The Champions League semi-final game between Lyon and Bayern Munich will kick off at 12:30am IST on Thursday, August 20 at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Lyon vs Bayern Munich semi-final match?

Sony will broadcast all the UEFA Champions League matches LIVE in India this season. The semi-finals of UEFA Champions League Lyon vs Bayern Munich will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Thursday.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Lyon vs Bayern Munich semi-final fixture?

UEFA Champions League Lyon vs Bayern Munich semi-final match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.