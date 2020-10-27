UEFA Champions League Marseille vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Marseille vs Manchester City will be the second match that the two teams will be playing in the ongoing UEFA Champions League. The outing, which is scheduled for 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 28, will be played at the Stade Velodrome. In the fixture, the host team will be aiming to open their point bank while the guest team would eye at the victory in order to retain its top spot on the table. Marseille, with zero points, were beaten by Olympiacos by 0-1 while Manchester City defeated Porto by 3-1 to score three points.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Marseille vs Manchester City: Team News, Injury Update

The host team will have Dimitri Payet after he sat out the win over Lorient through suspension. Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero and Nathan Ake will not be a part of the squad in this match. Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho are likely to be sidelined in this fixture as well.

Marseille possible starting line-up: Mandanda; Caleta-Car, Gonzalez, Balerdi; Sakai, Kamara, Rongier, Amavi; Thauvin, Benedetto, Payet

Manchester City possible starting line-up: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Torres, Sterling, Foden

The UEFA Champions League game between Marseille vs Manchester City will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 28 at the Stade Velodrome.

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Marseille vs Manchester City will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Marseille vs Manchester City match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.