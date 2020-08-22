UEFA Champions League PSG vs Bayern Munich Final LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich, after defeating Olympique Lyonnais in the semi-finals, progressed to the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 final against Paris Saint-Germain, to be played on Monday. The PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League 2019-20 final fixture will be played at the Estadio da Luz and is scheduled to start at 12.30am IST on August 24.

Both PSG and Bayern Munich have met eight times previously. This is the first UEFA Champions League final for Paris Saint-Germain, while it is the 11th time when Bayern Munich have progressed to the European Cup/Champions League Finale. They are five-time winners of the competition as well.

Both teams are ready with all of their star players for the UEFA Champions League final. On Paris Saint-Germain’s end, there is a doubt over the inclusion of Layvin Kurzawa and Idrissa Gueye due to fitness. For Bayern, the key players of the match will be Robert Lewandowski, Alphonso Davies, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Mueller.

PSG possible starting line-up: Rico, Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Verratti, Marquinhos, Herrera, Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Goretzka, Thiago, Perisic, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski

What time is the UEFA Champions League PSG vs Bayern Munich final kick-off?

The Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich will kick off at 12:30am IST on Monday, August 24 at the Estadio da Luz.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League PSG vs Bayern Munich final match?

Sony will broadcast every match from the UEFA Champions League LIVE in India this season. The final of UEFA Champions League PSG vs Bayern Munich will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Monday.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League PSG vs Bayern Munich final?

UEFA Champions League PSG vs Bayern Munich final match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.