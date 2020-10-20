UEFA Champions League 2020-21 PSG vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Paris Saint-Germain are set to host Manchester United at Parc des Princes on Wednesday in the first Group H match of UEFA Champions League. The PSG vs Manchester United match will commence at 12.30 am IST on October 21.

PSG played their last match against Nimes Olympique on October 17 in Ligue 1. They outperformed Nimes Olympique by 4-0. Out of the four goals, two were scored by Kylian Mbappe and one each by Alessandro Florenzi and Pablo Sarabia.

On the other hand, Manchester United got the better of Newcastle United by 4-1 in a Premier League 2020-21 match. For Manchester United, one goal each was hit by Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford. One goal for Newcastle was scored by Luke Shaw.

In their previous three clashes, PSG emerged victorious in two, while Manchester United won one.

Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat will not be a part of PSG in the upcoming UEFA Champions League game due to injuries. Participation of Marquinhos, Julian Draxler, Marco Verratti, Colin Dagba and Danilo Pereira is doubtful.

Manchester United’s Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe will not be seen in action because of injury concerns.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting line-up: Keylor Navas, Alessandro Florenzi, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Rafinha, Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United possible starting line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

What time will the UEFA Champions League PSG vs Manchester United match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League Group match between PSG vs Manchester United will kick off at 12:30am IST on Wednesday, October 21 at Parc des Princes.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League PSG vs Manchester United match?

UEFA Champions League PSG vs Manchester United match will be telecasted on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League PSG vs Manchester United fixture?

UEFA Champions League PSG vs Manchester United group match can be streamed on SonyLIV.