UEFA Champions League: Road to Final for Chelsea

The 2020-21 club season would reach its climax on Sunday when the Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea square off against each other in the final of the UEFA Champions League. The final would take place at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto on Sunday. While Chelsea would aim to emulate their 2012 success, the Premier League champions will look to capture the title in their first final appearance in the Champions League.

Ahead of the summit clash, here we take a look at Chelsea’s road to the final:

Group Stage Chelsea started their tournament opener with a tepid goalless home draw against Sevilla. However, after that, they netted 13 goals in their next four matches as they defeated Krasnodar and Rennes. They also hammered Sevilla 4-0 in the away game. In their last group match, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Krasnodar.

Round of 16: The matchup against Atletico Madrid

After winning the group stage, Chelsea faced La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. Atletico posed little threat to Thomas Tuchel’s unit as Chelsea brushed them aside 3-0 on aggregate to qualify for the next round.

Quarterfinals

In the quarterfinals, Chelsea met another stubborn team in Porto. Though, the Portuguese team was unable to break Chelsea’s momentum as they were beaten 2-0 in the home leg. Even though Porto won at Stamford Bridge 1-0 they were knocked out of the tournament by Chelsea.

Semifinals

Chelsea met their biggest opponent of this season in the semifinals when they faced Champions League favourites Real Madrid. Despite their reputation, even Real Madrid were not able to halt Chelsea’s progress. The Blues dominated both home and way game qualified for the UEFA Champions League final after defeating the Spanish powerhouse 2-0 in London. Chelsea were held to 1-1 draw in the away leg by Real in Madrid.

Chelsea have looked in red-hot form in Champions League this season. Despite their perfect run, they will go into Sunday’s final as underdogs because Pep Guardiola’s team has played some scintillating football. That’s why they are the champions of England and the favourites in the Champions League final.

