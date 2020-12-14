UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw: Bayern Munich to Face Lazio, Barcelona Take on PSG

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw: Reigning champions Bayern Munich will travel to Italy to take on Lazio in the last 16 stages of the UEFA Champions League. These two teams have never faced each other in the UCL before this. Meanwhile, Last year's runners-up Paris Saint-Germain have been handed a rather tricky tie in the first knockout round. They will be up against Spanish giants and five-time UEAF Champions League winner Barcelona. Neymar and his PSG team will visit the Camp Nou in the first leg of the tie before Lionel Messi and his troupe visit the Parc des Princes. In other ties, Liverpool take on RB Leipzig, Manchester City face Borussia Moenchengladbach and Real Madrid lock horns with Atalanta among others.



Dec 14, 2020 17:12 (IST) Here's the full list of the ties. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are set to travel to Gladbach in the Champions League Round of 16 this season while defending champions Bayern Munich will face Lazio. Round of 16 draw ✔️



Which tie are you most excited for? 🤩#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/M6AqMYTygN — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 14, 2020



Which tie are you most excited for? 🤩#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/M6AqMYTygN — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 14, 2020 Dec 14, 2020 16:55 (IST) The first leg of the Round of 16 fixtures will be played either on February 16 or 17, 2021, with the second legs set to take place on March 9 or 10. Dec 14, 2020 16:55 (IST) Eighth tie

Atalanta vs Real Madrid Zinédine Zidane's side lost 2-1 home and away to Manchester City in the 2019/20 round of 16. That was their second successive last-16 defeat, the loss by Ajax the previous season ending a run of eight straight last-16 victories; their overall record at this stage is W9 L8. This is Atalanta's second round of 16 tie, and a second in successive seasons. They beat Valencia 4-1 at home and 4-3 away at this stage last season, Josip ličić becoming the first player to score four goals in a UEFA Champions League knockout tie in the latter match. Dec 14, 2020 16:55 (IST) Seventh tie

Sevilla vs Dortmund Dortmund have reached the round of 16 in seven of their last eight UEFA Champions League campaigns. Last season they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain (2-1 h, 0-2 a) to make their record W3 L3. The 2018/19 aggregate victory against Manchester United (0-0 h, 2-1 a) was Sevilla's first round of 16 success at the fourth attempt. Dec 14, 2020 16:52 (IST) Sixth tie FC Barcelona vs PSG Paris's round of 16 record is W5 L3; they overturned a 2-1 first-leg defeat at Borussia Dortmund with a 2-0 home win in 2019/20 to end a run of three consecutive round of 16 defeats. Barcelona have been in the round of 16 every year from 2004/05 onwards, winning 14 of those 16 ties. They lost two of the first three ties, most recently against Liverpool in 2006/07, but have won their last 13 – including against Napoli in 2019/20 (1-1 a, 3-1 h). Dec 14, 2020 16:50 (IST) Fifth tie

FC Porto vs Juventus Porto's record in the round of 16 is W4 L7; they have won only two of their last six ties including the most recent, against Roma in 2018/19 (1-2 a, 3-1 h aet). Juventus are in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 for the 12th time (W7 L8); after three successive aggregate victories they were eliminated on away goals by Lyon at this stage in 2019/20 (0-1 a, 2-1 h). Dec 14, 2020 16:50 (IST) Fourth Tie RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Leipzig made their round of 16 debut in 2019/20, beating Tottenham 1-0 away and 3-0 at home in what was their first UEFA Champions League knockout tie. Liverpool are in the round of 16 for the fourth season in a row and the ninth overall; their record is W6 L2. Both defeats have come as holders; against Benfica in 2005/06 (0-1 a, 0-2 h) and Atlético de Madrid last season (0-1 a, 2-3 h aet) Dec 14, 2020 16:49 (IST) Third tie

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea Atlético have won won five of their seven round of 16 ties, eliminating holders Liverpool last season (1-0 h, 3-2 a aet). Chelsea's record in the round of 16 is W8 L6. They have lost their last four contests at this stage, most recently going down 7-1 on aggregate to Bayern (0-3 h, 1-4 a) last season. Atlético and Chelsea were paired together in the 2017/18 group stage, the English club winning 2-1 in Spain before a 1-1 draw in London. Dec 14, 2020 16:49 (IST)

Second tie

Lazio vs Bayern Munich Lazio and Bayern have never played each other in Europe. This is Lazio's second appearance in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds; their sole previous tie was a defeat by Valencia in the 1999/2000 quarter-finals (2-5 a, 1-0 h). Bayern's round of 16 record is W12 L4; they beat Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate last season (3-0 a, 4-1 h). The 2018/19 defeat by another Liverpool (0-0 a, 1-3 h) is the only one of their last nine last-16 ties they failed to win; this is their 13th successive season at this stage. Dec 14, 2020 16:48 (IST) FIRST TIE: BORUSSIA MOENCHENGLADBACH vs MANCHESTER CITY The first match-up is out. Group C winners Manchester City will take on Group B runners-up Borussia Moenchengladbach. These two teams met in the UEFA Champions League group stage in both 2015/16 and 2016/17, and the English club won three of the four fixtures while one ended in a 1-1 draw. Dec 14, 2020 16:46 (IST) 'WE ARE READY TO PROCEED' The UCL last 16 draw is officially underway. Giorgio Marchetti picks Borussia Moenchengladbach. Dec 14, 2020 16:44 (IST) The draw starts with a tribute for Gerard Houllier who sadly passed away today. Giorgio Marchetti paid his tribute Gerard Houllier ahead of the CL draw, “he greatly contributed to European football, our thoughts are with his family”. Dec 14, 2020 16:41 (IST) Giorgio Marchetti, Deputy General Secretary at UEFA is here, he has been joined by Stéphane Chapuisat, former Switzerland and Borussia Dortmund goal machine. Dec 14, 2020 16:35 (IST) AND IT BEGINS! How does the draw work?

1. The seeded teams are at home in the second legs.

2. No team can play a club from their UEFA Champions League group or a side from the same national association. Dec 14, 2020 16:30 (IST) A very pertinent question considering the fact that Spanish giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have qualified as runners-up of their respective groups. 🔥 Best match-up would be _____ vs _____#UCLdraw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 14, 2020 Dec 14, 2020 16:28 (IST) Out of the 16 teams that have qualified for last 16 stages, four are German and four are Spanish. There are three clubs each from Italy and England with two-time winners Porto and last season's losing finalists Paris Saint-Germain making up the list. Dec 14, 2020 16:20 (IST) Who's through to the last 16? UNSEEDED Atlético (ESP, Group A)

Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER, Group B)

Porto (POR, Group C)

Atalanta (ITA, Group D)

Sevilla (ESP, Group E)

Lazio (ITA, Group F)

Barcelona (ESP, Group G)

Leipzig (GER, Group H) Dec 14, 2020 16:19 (IST) Who's through to the last 16? SEEDED: Bayern (GER, Group A)

Real Madrid (ESP, Group B)

Manchester City (ENG, Group C)

Liverpool (ENG, Group D)

Chelsea (ENG, Group E)

Borussia Dortmund (GER, Group F)

Juventus (ITA, Group G)

Paris (FRA, Group H) Dec 14, 2020 16:08 (IST) It’s that time of the year again, where we wait patiently to find out who will face whom in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 stages. After a volatile Champions League group stage, a familiar collection of Europe's football giants are in the draw for the knockout rounds.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw. (Photo Credit: UCL Twitter)



THE DRAW PROCEDURE



-- Two seeding pots are formed: one consisting of the eight group winners and the other of the eight runners-up. No team can play a club from their own association or a club from the same group they were in.



-- A first ball is drawn from the bowl containing the group runners-up; the team drawn is placed as the home team of match 1. The computer will then show which group winners are eligible to play the runner-up of match 1.



-- A bowl will be prepared containing the name of the group winners which are eligible; a ball is then drawn from this bowl to complete the pairing of match 1. The team drawn is placed as the visiting team of match 1.



-- The procedure is repeated for the remaining matches.

Seeded group winners are away in the round of 16 first legs and at home in the return matches.



HOW DOES THE DRAW WORK?



The way the draw works, the seeded teams (the respective group winners) will have the advantage of playing at home in the second legs of their ties. When the draw is taking place, no team can be drawn again a side from the same national association or a team they played during the group stage of the tournament.



WHEN DO THE MATCHES TAKE PLACE?



The first legs of the Round of 16 games will take place on February 16, 17, 23 and 24 while the second legs will be played on March 9, 10, 16 and 17. The matches will kick off at 1.30 am.



Furthermore, the draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place on March 19.