UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: Spain, Poland Share Spoils in Group E, Wales Qualify for Last 16, Switzerland Ease Past Turkey in Final Group A Games

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table: There was no winner at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, as Spain and Poland shared spoils on Sunday. Both Group E sides were looking to register their first win of the tournament, but the match ended in 1-1 draw. The host’s Alvaro Morata gave them a 1-0 lead just before half time. Robert Lewandowski scored the equaliser in the 54th minute to level at 1-1. Spain now remain at third with two points, while Poland stay alive in the campaign at bottom of Group E with a solitary point.

Meanwhile, simultaneous matches pitted all four Group A teams against each other on Sunday. Italy continued their winning streak with three wins on the trot. Matteo Pessina scored (39th minute) the only goal of the match against a 10-man Gareth Bales-led side in Rome. The Azzurri are already through to the last 16, while Wales secured their berth by finishing ahead of Switzerland on goal difference.

In the other Group A encounter, Switzerland eased past Turkey with a 3-1 win at Baku. The win ensures their hopes of reaching the knockouts alive. Haris Seferovic opened the scoring for Switzerland in the sixth minute, and they doubled their lead when Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice by netting in the 26th and 68th minute. Turkey’s Irfan Kahveci pulled one back in the 62nd minute for his side, but it wasn’t enough to match the Swiss party. After a third straight defeat, Turkey will exit the competition, while the Swiss hope to progress to the last 16 as one of the third-placed teams after finishing level with second-placed Wales on four points but behind on goal difference.

UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Latest Update:

Group Team MP W D L GF GA GD Points E Spain 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 E Poland 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 A Italy 3 3 0 0 7 0 7 9 A Wales 3 1 1 1 3 2 1 4 A Switzerland 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Scorer:

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Czech Republic’s Patrick Schick tops the charts with three goals. Xherdan Shaqri is the new entrant to join the top scorers list with the likes of Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk and Romelu Lukaku of Belgium among others.

UEFA Euro 2020 Top Assists:

Switzerland’s Steven Zuber and Gareth Bales of Wales, Yarmolenko of Ukraine, Russian Artem Dzyuba and Domenico Berardi of Italy are in the top assist’s category.

UEFA Euro 2020 Yellow Cards:

Turkey’s Caglar Soyuncu and Hakan Calhanoglu each earned one on Sunday. Meanwhile, Wales’ Ethan Ampadu was sent off in the 55th minute for stamping on Italy’s Federico Bernadeschi’s foot.

