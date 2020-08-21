UEFA Europa League 2019-20, Sevilla Vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Sevilla will be up against Inter Milan on Saturday August 22 in the final match of Europa League 2019-20. The UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Sevilla vs Inter Milan will be played at Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf. The Europa League 2019-20, Sevilla Vs Inter Milan will commence from 12:30 AM

In their respective semi-finals, Sevilla pulled out a victory against Manchester United by 2-1 while Inter Milan beat Shakhtar Donetsk by 5-0.

UEFA Europa League 2019-20, Sevilla Vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Sevilla’s key attacker Lucas Ocampos picked up a minor injury in their last match against Manchester United. He is expected to be fit for the finale.

Meanwhile, Inter will step onto the duggot without Matias Vecino.

Europa League 2019-20 SEV vs INT, Sevilla probable lineup vs Inter Milan: Bounou, Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Reguilon, Fernando, Jordan, Banega, Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Suso

Europa League 2019-20 SEV vs INT, Inter Milan probable lineup vs Sevilla: Martinez, Lukaku, Handanovic, Barella, Brozovic, Godin, Bastoni, De Vrij, D’Ambrosio, Gagliardini, Young

Where to watch the Europa League 2019-20, Sevilla Vs Inter Milan match in India?

Sony has hosted all matches of the Europa League LIVE in India this season. Sevilla Vs Inter Milan will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Saturday night. The game will kick-off at 12:30 am on August 22.

How and where to watch the Europa League 2019-20 online, Sevilla Vs Inter Milan?

The Europa League Sevilla Vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.