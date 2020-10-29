UEFA Europa League 2020-21 AEK Athens vs Leicester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In their next UEFA Europa League encounter, AEK Athens will play host to Leicester City on October 29 at the Athens Olympic Stadium. The match will commence at 11:25 pm.

While Leicester City will look to build on their opening victory 3-0 win against Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League, AEK Athens will try to forget their 3-0 loss to Braga in the opening fixture. Athens are currently without a win in their last 12 appearances in major European competitions, their only 1-0 victory in the past four matches was against PAS Giannina on Sunday. Leicester too have lost each of their last three away matches in European competitions.

Leicester City didn’t have a smooth start to the season with many of its squad sustaining injuries and surprise home defeats against West Ham United and Aston Villa. However, their back-to-back wins without conceding a goal against Zorya Luhansk and Arsenal have certainly lifted the team spirit.

This will be the first encounter between AEK Athens and Leicester City in a European competition.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 AEK Athens vs Leicester City: Team News, Injury Update

AEK Athens line-up against Leicester will not feature Levi Garcia, Andre Simoes and Damian Szymanski, the injured trio are making good progress from their respective injuries.

Leicester City will not be able to rely on the services of Jamie Vardy, while Wilfred Ndidi and Ricardo Pereria remain in the long-term absentee list.

AEK Athens possible starting line-up: Panagiotis Tsintotas; Paulinho, Ionuț Nedelcearu, Stratos Svarnas, Hélder Lopes; Petros Mantalos, Yevhen Shakhov, Nenad Krsticic; Muamer Tankovic, Karim Ansarifard, Marko Livaja

Leicester City possible starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, James Justin; Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Harvey Barnes; Kelechi Iheanacho

What time is the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 AEK Athens vs Leicester City kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League game between AEK Athens vs Leicester City will kick off at 11:25 pm IST on Thursday, October 29 at the Athens Olympic Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 AEK Athens vs Leicester City match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 AEK Athens vs Leicester City will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 AEK Athens vs Leicester City fixture?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 AEK Athens vs Leicester City match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.