UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Tottenham Hotspurs will face Royal Antwerp at the Bosuilstadion in Antwerp on October 29, for a UEFA Europa League match. The fixture will commence at 11:25 pm.

The top two teams from Group J having won their opening games will go head-to-head in order to consolidate their hold on the top spot. Spurs started their Europa League with a 3-0 in a home win against LASK, while Antwerp won their opening fixture by 2-1 against Ludogorets.

Jose Mourinho’s side will be heading into the encounter against Antwerp looking to extend their unbeaten record to 11 matches. However, their encounter against Antwerp will be a formidable one, as Ivan Leko’s squad too sport a similar streak with six wins and a draw from their last seven fixtures.

This match will be the first meeting between Antwerp and Tottenham Hotspur in the European League. Antwerp has lost on two previous occasions when they faced English teams. Spurs too have been winless in their away from home fixtures.

Royal Antwerp have faced English opposition on two previous occasions and ended up losing both games.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Antwerp will miss Bruny Nsimba who is out due to an adductor injury. However, Ivan Leko has two players coming back – defenders Jordan Lukaku and Abdoulaye Seck – as they both will be allowed to resume training as the duo tested negative for Covid-19 testing. While two others, Dylan Batubinska and Manuel Benson, tested positive in their latest round of testing.

Spurs have to contend with minor injury issues of Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier, however, they will be out of the game.

Antwerp possible starting line-up: Jean Butez; Ritchie De Laet, Jérémy Gélin, Abdoulaye Seck; Simen Juklerød, Martin Hongla, Faris Haroun, Koji Miyoshi, Pieter Gerkens; Lior Refaelov, Dieumerci Mbokani

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko; Erik Lamela, Carlos Vinícius, Gareth Bale

What time is the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League game between Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 11:25 pm IST on Thursday, October 29 at the Bosuilstadion.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Antwerp vs Tottenham Hotspur match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.