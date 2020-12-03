UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Rapid Wien LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal and Rapid Wien will face each other in a group clash of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 ON December 4 at Emirates Stadium. The Arsenal vs Rapid Wien fixture will start at 1.30 am IST.

In their previous Premier League match, Arsenal were defeated 1-2 by Wolves. Before that, Arsenal outperformed Molde 3-0 in a Europa League game. They are placed at the top spot on the group points table with 12 points. Arsenal have won all the four matches they have played in this season.

Rapid Wien went head to head with Austria Wien in their previous Austrian Bundesliga match. The fixture ended in a draw as both the sides scored one goal each. Rapid Wien got the better of Dundalk by 3-1 in their last Europa League game. They are at the third spot in the group standings with six points. Rapid Wien have won two of the four games they have played so far in this season.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Rapid Wien: Team News, Injury Update

Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Sead Kolasinac will not be a part of Arsenal’s squad due to injury.

Tamas Szanto, Philipp Schobesberger, Christopher Dibon, Dalibor Velimirovic, Dejan Ljubicic and Dejan Petrovic will not be seen in action for Rapid Wien because of injury.

Predicted Line-ups

Arsenal: Runar Alex Runarsson; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Cedric Soares; Reiss Nelson, Granit Xhaka, Joe Willock, Nicolas Pepe; Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette

Rapid Wien: Richard Strebinger; Filip Stojkovic, Steffen Hofmann, Mateo Barac; Kelvin Arase, Srdan Grahovac, Marcel Ritzmaier, Maximilian Ullmann; Thorsten Schick, Ercan Kara, Taxiarchis Fountas

What time is the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Rapid Wien kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal and Rapid Wien will kick off at 1.30 am (IST) on Friday, December 4, at Emirates Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Rapid Wien match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Rapid Wien will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Rapid Wien fixture?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Rapid Wien match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.