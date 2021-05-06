UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Villarreal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

A place in the finals of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 will be at stake when Arsenal play hosts to Villarreal at the Emirates Stadium in the second leg semi-final. The match will be played on Friday, May 7 and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.The first leg of the semi-final was an eventful affair as Villarreal ended up 2-1 winners over Arsenal at home. The visitors also head into the clash on the back of a 1-0 win over Getafe in La Liga.

On the other hand, following the defeat in Spain, which made it three in a row, the hosts bounced back by beating Newcastle United 2-0 at St. James’ Park in the Premier League. Now, the Gunners hopes for a return to the continental stage rest solely in the upcoming Europa League success.

In the head-to-head battle, Arsenal have won and drawn two games each against Villarreal, who have won one match in their five meetings.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Villarreal: Team News, Injury Update

Mikel Arteta rested a bunch of his regular starters against Newcastle United, however, he will be without the services of Dani Ceballos, while David Luiz’s availability remains doubtful. Meanwhile, Unai Emery will be without Vicente Iborra while Tottenham loanee Juan Foyth is doubtful for the big game.

Arsenal probable starting line-up: Bernd Leno (GK); Granit Xhaka, David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Willian, Emile Smith Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Villarreal probable starting line-up: Sergio Asenjo (GK); Mario Gaspar, Mario Gaspar, Alfonso Pedraza, Raul Albiol, Samuel Chukwueze, Manuel Trigueros, Daniel Parejo, Moi Gomez, Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer

What time is the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Villarreal kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 semi-final second leg between Arsenal vs Villarreal will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Friday, May 7 at Emirates Stadium, in London.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Villarreal match?

The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Villarreal will be LIVE on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Villarreal fixture?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Villarreal match can be streamed on Sony LIV.

