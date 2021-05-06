UEFA Europa League 2020-21 AS Roma vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Premier League giants Manchester United have one foot in the final as they take on AS Roma in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final match on Friday, May 7. The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Manchester United last won the Europa League title in 2017 after they defeated Ajax 2-0 in the final. However, they head into this match after a 6-2 victory against Roma in the first leg and they have more or less turned the second leg into a formality.

On the other hand, AS Roma currently stands seventh in the Italy Serie A table and will be determined to at least secure a Europa League spot as the competition for the top four is very high. But they have largely failed too as they suffered a shocking defeat to Sampdoria over the weekend. The hosts have been winless in almost six matches.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 AS Roma vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

The hosts will be without the services of a host of players such as Pau Lopez, Jordan Veretout and Leonardo Spinazzola, who are nursing injuries. Also, Nicolo Zaniolo, Pedro, Calafiori and El Sharaawy are sidelined for this fixture as well. Meanwhile, for the visitors, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial are out with injuries.

AS Roma probable starting line-up: Antonio Mirante (GK); Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Bryan Cristante, Gonzalo Villar, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

Manchester United probable starting line-up: David de Gea (GK); Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Fred, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood

What time is the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 AS Roma vs Manchester United kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 semi final second leg between AS Roma vs Manchester United will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Friday, May 7 at Stadio Olimpico, in Rome.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 AS Roma vs Manchester United match?

The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 AS Roma vs Manchester United will be LIVE on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 AS Roma vs Manchester United fixture?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 AS Roma vs Manchester United match can be streamed on Sony LIV.

