UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Dundalk vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will travel to Dublin to square off against hosts Dundalk at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday in their next UEFA Europa League group stage game.

Arsenal may have struggled domestically but they have made light work of advancing in Europe, sealing top spot with this final game to play. The Gunners are already through as group winners, they top the group with wins from all their Europa League fixtures and 15 points to their name.

Dundalk are without a point in the competition and are at bottom of the standings, tonight’s results bear no consequence to their side as they have been eliminated. However, they will be coming off into this game over a 4-2 win over Shamrock Rovers in the final of the FAI Cup on Sunday.

Both have played against each other once before, in the reverse fixture of the upcoming game nearly two months ago at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal defeated Dundalk 3-0.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Dundalk vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Dundalk will be unable to field Patrick Hoban who is out with an injury.

Arsenal will be without the services of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli as the duo are nursing injuries. Meanwhile, the availability of David Luiz remains doubtful.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Dundalk probable starting line-up vs Arsenal: Gary Rogers, Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Sean Hoare, Sean Gannon, Greg Sloggett, Chris Shields, Jordan Flores, Cameron Dummigan, David McMillan, Nathan Oduwa

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Arsenal probable starting line-up vs Dundalk: Runar Alex Runarsson, Cedric Soares, Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Nicolas Pepe

What time is the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Dundalk vs Arsenal kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League game between Dundalk vs Arsenal will kick off at 11:25 pm IST on Thursday, December 10 at the Aviva Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Dundalk vs Arsenal match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Dundalk vs Arsenal will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Dundalk vs Arsenal fixture?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Dundalk vs Arsenal match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.