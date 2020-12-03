UEFA Europa League 2020-21 LASK vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

LASK will be facing Tottenham Hotspur in a group match of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 on Thursday, December 3, at Linzer Stadion. The LASK vs Tottenham Hotspur match will start at 11.25 pm.

In their previous match in Austrian Bundesliga, LASK defeated Altach 3-0. LASK in their last Europa League game were outperformed 0-2 by Antwerp. They are standing at the third spot in the group points table with six points. LASK have played four games as of now and out of which, they have emerged victorious in two.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League match went head to head with Chelsea. The fixture ended in a draw as both the teams failed to score a single goal. They took on Ludogorets in their previous Europa League match and won it 4-0. Tottenham Hotspur are at the second spot in the group standings with nine points. They have won three of the four games played so far.

The two teams faced each other in a Europa League match in October 2020. Tottenham Hotspur defeated LASK 3-0.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 LASK vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Petar Filipovic will not be playing in the upcoming match for LASK as he suffered a hip injury in the match against Antwerp. Gernot Trauner will not be seen in action because he was handed a red card during the team's loss against Antwerp.

Toby Alderweireld will not be a part of Tottenham Hotspur’s squad due to injury.

Predicted Line-ups

LASK: Alexander Schlager; Andres Andrade, Philipp Wiesinger, Yevhen Cheberko; Reinhold Ranftl, Mads Emil Madsen, Peter Michorl, Rene Renner; Andreas Gruber, Mamadou Karamoko, Johannes Eggestein

Tottenham Hotspur: Joe Hart; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies; Harry Winks, Giovanni Lo Celso; Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura; Carlos Vinicius

What time is the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 LASK vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League game between LASK and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 11:25 pm (IST) on Thursday, December 3, at the Linzer Stadion.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 LASK vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 LASK vs Tottenham Hotspur will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 LASK vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 LASK vs Tottenham Hotspur match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.