Europa League 2020-21 Ludogorets vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In their next Europa League fixture, Tottenham Hotspur will face Ludogorets on November 5 at the Ludogorets Arena. The match will commence at 11:25 pm IST.

Jose Mourinho’s team will be looking to get their Europa League campaign back on track after a shocking 0-1 loss against Royal Antwerp last week. However, they bounced back with a 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend.

On the other hand, hosts Ludogoerts lost both their matches so far. In their opening Group J fixture against Royal Antwerp, they lost 2-1 at home and in the last outing, they were beaten 4-3 by LASK. The Eagles remain at top in the Bulgarian First League as they defeated Levski 1-0 at the weekend.

Ludogorets need to channel their domestic form to the European League, as they have won just one out of the last 11 matches at home. Whereas, the Spurs are on a fantastic run right now and will try to forget their loss to Royal Antwerp. They have a good record in Bulgaria having defeated Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the second qualifying round of the European leg.

Europa League 2020-21 Ludogorets vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Ludogorets side will not feature Higinio Marin and Wanderson as both are placed on the long-term injury list.

Tottenham have no injury concerns.

Ludogorets possible starting line-up: Plamen Iliev, Cicinho, Cosmin Moti, Olivier Verdon, Anton Nedyalkov, Anicet Andrianantenaina, Stephane Badji, Alex Santana, Bernard Tekpetey, Elvis Manu, Dominik Yankov

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up: Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Lucas Moura

What time is the Europa League 2020-21 Ludogorets vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

The Europa League game between Ludogorets vs Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 11:25 pm IST on Thursday, November 5 at the Ludogorets Arena.

What TV channel will show the Europa League 2020-21 Ludogorets vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

Sony will broadcast the Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The Europa League 2020-21 Ludogorets vs Tottenham Hotspur will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the Europa League 2020-21 Ludogorets vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

Europa League 2020-21 Ludogorets vs Tottenham Hotspur match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.