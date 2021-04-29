UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Manchester United vs AS Roma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Premier League giants Manchester United cross swords with Serie A side AS Roma in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final at Old Trafford on Friday. Coming into their fifth semi-final since the start of last year, United are yet to progress to a final during that time. The under-performing Italian side travel to Old Trafford on a run of just one victory from their last seven league games.

The upcoming tie is set to play a large role in defining both clubs’ seasons. Despite reaching two finals, Roma are yet to taste European glory. However, they will aim to change that this season, but have to overcome high-flying Manchester United.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Manchester United vs AS Roma: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United will be without the services of Anthony Martial, Phil Jones. While, Pedro and Nicolo Zaniolo will miss the fixture for AS Roma due to injuries.

Manchester United probable starting line-up: David De Gea (WK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani

AS Roma probable starting line-up: Paul Lopez (GK); Roger Ibanez, Bryan Cristante, Chris Smalling; Leonardo Spinazzola, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

What time is the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Manchester United vs AS Roma kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League game between Manchester United vs AS Roma will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Friday, April 30 at Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Manchester United vs AS Roma match?

The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Manchester United vs AS Roma will be LIVE on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Manchester United vs AS Roma fixture?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Manchester United vs AS Roma match can be streamed on Sony LIV.

