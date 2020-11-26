UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Molde FK vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Norwegian giants Molde will play hosts to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal for another crucial round of the Europa League. The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Molde FL vs Arsenal will be played at the Molde Stadion.

As things stand now, Molde might not be entirely cruising as they have lost the top ranking to Bodo/Glimt over the weekend, but Erling Moe's side are still in a favourable position to advance through to the Europa League knock-out rounds. This is their third season in the Europa League, but, they have not managed to get one over Arsenal so far.

Arsenal have a spotless record in Europe so far and will look to continue the winning streak. They might be floating around in the mid-table region in the Premier League, but they have been impressive in the Europa League.

The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Molde FL vs Arsenal will commence at 11:25 pm (IST) on Thursday, November 26.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Molde FK vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Molde will have to deal with the absence of right-back Kristoffer Haraldseid as he has not yet recovered from a cruciate ligament rupture. Defenders Birk Risa and Martin Bjornbak too hand to wander off after they were bruised on the weekend.

Willian and Bukayo Saka were both taken off during Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Leeds United on the weekend owing to fitness woes and their availability is shrouded in doubt.

Predicted Lineups

Molde: Linde; Wingo, Sinyan, Gregersen, Haugen; Hussain, Aursnes; Ellingsen, Eikrem, Bolly; James

Arsenal: Leno; Cedric, Mustafi, Holding, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka, Ceballos; Pepe, Willock, Nelson; Nketiah

What time is the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Molde FK vs Arsenal kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League game between Molde FK and Arsenal will kick off at 11:25 pm (IST) on Thursday, November 26, at the Molde Stadion.

What TV channel will show the the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Molde FK vs Arsenal match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Molde FK vs Arsenal will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Molde FK vs Arsenal fixture?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Molde FK vs Arsenal match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.