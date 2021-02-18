UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Europa League is back in town with round-of-32 fixtures this week as Premier League giants Manchester United will take on Real Sociedad at the Juventus Stadium on Thursday. Both the sides have been impressive this season and hence, have a point to prove going into this match.

Manchester United have enjoyed great form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and are currently placed in the second place in the Premier League.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, have not been at their best this season and have had their fair share of problems to address after a strong start to the season.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Manchester United game is scheduled to kick off at 11:25 PM IST.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

Real Sociedad will be without Luca Sangalli and Miguel Angel Moya, both of whom are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Mikel Oyarzabal, on the other hand, has managed to recover from his injury and will be available for this game.

Paul Pogba and Phil Jones are struggling with their fitness at the moment and hence, will not feature in this match against Real Sociedad this week.

Real Sociedad possible starting line-up: Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Andoni Gorosabel; Mikel Merino, Asier Illaramendi, David Silva; Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Manchester United possible starting line-up: Dean Henderson; Alex Telles, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay; Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

What time will the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Manchester United kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Manchester United match will kick off at 11:25 PM IST on Thursday, February 18, at the Juventus Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Manchester United match?

The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Manchester United match will be shown on the Sony Networks sports channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Manchester United fixture?

The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Manchester United match will be streamed on Sony LIV.