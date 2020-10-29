UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Napoli LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In their next UEFA Europa League fixture, Real Sociedad will play host to Napoli on October 30 at the Anoeta Stadium. The match will commence at 01:30 am.

Real Sociedad moved ahead of Real Madrid in the La Liga standings as they defeated Huesca with a 4-1 win on Sunday. While in Serie A, Napoli beat Benevento 2-1 on Sunday to grab the second spot in the Italian league standings.

La Liga table toppers scraped a dramatic 1-0 win over Rijeka on the opening day of their UEFA Europa League campaign, thanks to a strike from substitute Jon Bautista. On the other hand, Napoli were handed a 0-1 shock defeat in their group opener by AZ Alkmaar at San Paolo last week.

This will be the first encounter between Real Sociedad and Napoli in a competitive fixture.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Napoli: Team News, Injury Update

Real Sociedad’s captain Asier Illarramendi and midfielder Luca Sangalli are both out due to injuries. However, there are doubts over the availability of Adnan Januzaj, Ander Barrenetxea, Martin Merquelanz and Igor Zubeldia.

Whereas, Gennaro Gattuso’s team is fit and have no known injury concerns.

Real Sociedad possible starting line-up: Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Nacho Monreal, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva, Mikel Merino, Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Napoli possible starting line-up: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Fabian Ruiz, Stanislav Lobotka, Dries Mertens, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Hirving Lozano

What time is the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Napoli kick-off?

The UEFA Europa League game between Real Sociedad vs Napoli will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Friday, October 30 at the Anoeta Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Napoli match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Napoli will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Napoli fixture?

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Real Sociedad vs Napoli match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.